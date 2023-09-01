NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,491.03

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6,491.03 and last traded at $6,460.27, with a volume of 4273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,377.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,241.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,812.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

