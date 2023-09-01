Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.07

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 246814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $193,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,591.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,291 shares of company stock worth $6,212,167. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

