Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.55

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 1988225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.35.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.21.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2998805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire acquired 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

