First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 33,726 shares.The stock last traded at $89.01 and had previously closed at $88.29.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $794.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.