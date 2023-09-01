Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.17. 98,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. Atkore has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 128.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

