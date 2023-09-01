Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.90

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 402751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,448 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

