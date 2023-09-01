HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 3.2%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 2,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 62,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

HilleVax Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth $30,096,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $27,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,246,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 573,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.