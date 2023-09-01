HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 3.2%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 2,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 62,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
HilleVax Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth $30,096,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $27,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,246,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 573,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
