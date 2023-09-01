Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,319,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,485,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Zhihu Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $670.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

