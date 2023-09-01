Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.05

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.05 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 258307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

