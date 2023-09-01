Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 233,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 3,045,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,150,000 after acquiring an additional 475,794 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 674,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 589,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 245,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

