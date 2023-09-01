Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 233,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
