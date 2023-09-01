National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Down to $43.24

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.24, but opened at $41.96. National Research shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 1,074 shares changing hands.

National Research Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,966,831.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,277. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in National Research by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

