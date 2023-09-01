Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.25

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 214254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

