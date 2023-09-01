Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.42

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 321981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Trading Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,510 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.