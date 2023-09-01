California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.84

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 51784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Get California Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRC

California Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.