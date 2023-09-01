Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.97% from the company’s previous close.
Arrow Exploration Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON AXL traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 17.65 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The stock has a market cap of £40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
