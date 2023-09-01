Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.97% from the company’s previous close.

Arrow Exploration Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON AXL traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 17.65 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The stock has a market cap of £40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.