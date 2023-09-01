Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 24,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 148,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $639.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.