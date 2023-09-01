Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.11

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 70620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

