Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 889,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $22,170,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avient by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

