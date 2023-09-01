Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Declines By 9.7%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,579 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 979,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,226. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

