Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 400 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,097 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,933. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.