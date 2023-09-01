Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 873 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 422,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

