Prudential PLC Has $11.90 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 874.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,742 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,107. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

