Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $6,185,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

