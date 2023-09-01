Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expands By 6.0%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 258,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,320. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.57.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

