Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expands By 6.0%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 258,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,320. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.57.
Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on AIRC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Income REIT
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.