American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.84.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 in the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

