AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 384,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $115,724.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,741.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $115,724.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $438,836. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

