Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

ADM stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $79.79. 1,441,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,400. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

