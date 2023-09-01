Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Drops By 7.8%

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.55. 13,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

