iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 14,416,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,487,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

