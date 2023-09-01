Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 979,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,437. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

