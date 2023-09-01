Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Declines By 8.1%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $10,761,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 200,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,125. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

