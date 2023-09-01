Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $427.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $432.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

