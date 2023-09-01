The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -455.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.