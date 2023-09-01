Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

