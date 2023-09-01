Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1,409.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,230 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFG opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

