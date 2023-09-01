BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,896 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

