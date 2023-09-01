SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,009 shares of company stock worth $11,288,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

