Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

NYSE OMC opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

