Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $427.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $432.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

