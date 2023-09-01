Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,537 shares of company stock worth $35,942,174 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. 838,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

