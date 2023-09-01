UBS Group AG Sells 718,505 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $318,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $187,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,295,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,311. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

