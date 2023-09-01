The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

SCHW traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

