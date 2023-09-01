UBS Group AG Purchases 182,095 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $414,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.47. 179,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

