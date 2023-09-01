Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.74. 1,032,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

