UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.44% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $380,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,355. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

