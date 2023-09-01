Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 42,635 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $26,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.51. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $75.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

