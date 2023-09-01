UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $344,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VHT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $245.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

