iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.17% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $338,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 1,492,375 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

