Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.51% of DISH Network worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in DISH Network by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 3,555,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

