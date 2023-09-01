UBS Group AG Acquires 218,292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 1,616,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,809. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

